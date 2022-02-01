Provo aircraft pilots blinded by laser

There have been 11 reports of pilots being blinded by lasers from below while flying over Provo since October. The Provo Police are currently searching for the suspect or suspects who have been shining the lasers.
“We take crime seriously and shining a laser in a pilot’s eyes is not only criminal but extremely dangerous,” a Provo police officer said in a video they released.
The University of Utah Air-Med helicopter crew reported having the same issue earlier this month. People who have information on the person shining the laser pointer at pilots over Provo can call dispatch at 801-852-6210 or email Officer Brough at .