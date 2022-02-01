Photo Story: BYUSA Watercolor Paint Night

By Melanie Andrews and Alicia Gerardo

Students gathered at the Wilkinson Student Center on Jan. 29 to create art with watercolor paints. The event was the kickoff for BYUSA’s Honor Week.

(Melanie Andrews)

(Melanie Andrews) (Melanie Andrews) (Melanie Andrews) (Melanie Andrews)

(Alicia Gerardo) (Alicia Gerardo) (Alicia Gerardo)

(Alicia Gerardo) (Alicia Gerardo)