Photo Story: BYUSA Watercolor Paint Night

CampusCampus eventsPhoto GalleriesPhoto Story: BYUSA Watercolor Paint NightBy Universe Staff - February 1, 202212Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp By Melanie Andrews and Alicia GerardoStudents gathered at the Wilkinson Student Center on Jan. 29 to create art with watercolor paints. The event was the kickoff for BYUSA’s Honor Week.(Melanie Andrews)(Melanie Andrews)(Melanie Andrews)(Melanie Andrews)(Melanie Andrews)(Alicia Gerardo)(Alicia Gerardo)(Alicia Gerardo)(Alicia Gerardo)(Alicia Gerardo)(Alicia Gerardo)