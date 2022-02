On Saturday, Jan 30 at 4:20 p.m, Salt Lake search and rescue received a call about a skier stuck in Little Cottonwood canyon. The skier had hiked into an area called “the needle” in the canyon. Rescuers decided to extract the skier by helicopter because of the remote location, weather conditions, and the sun setting. When the skier was located, a rescuer from the Utah Department of Public Safety was lowered down and lifted him to safety. (Utah High Way Patrol /@UTHighwayPatrol)