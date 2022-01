On Wednesday, Jan. 19, officers from New Castle, Delaware, were dispatched to help a 70-year-old woman trapped under a vehicle. Fellow community members tried to help by using a jack to raise the car, but it was not high enough.

When the officers arrived, they were able to lift the vehicle to pull the woman out from under the car. She was admitted to a local hospital in a serious, but stable condition. The incident is currently under investigation. (New Castle County Police/ @NCCPD_DE)