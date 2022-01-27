Cast reflects on the good, bad and future of Provo’s Most Eligible

Provo’s Most Eligible co-producer Remington Butler does not plan on selling the reality dating show that first aired in February 2019. Although busy with school and other projects, Butler still considers the possibility of filming a third season of the show. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Hunter)

Provo’s Most Eligible‘s third season remains up in the air as offers to buy the show were denied by co-owner Remington Butler, who has no plans to sell it.

The Provo-based reality show first aired in February 2019. Because of the local and national success it received, the second season was filmed and released just seven months later.

After the second season finale and throughout the summer of 2020, the production team held auditions for new bachelors and bachelorettes, launched a fundraiser and posted teasers about the show. Almost two years later, news about a possible third season has yet to be announced.

Former show contestant and entrepreneur Mikey Martin, now a partner in another business with Provo’s Most Eligible co-producer Carson Brown, expressed interest in acquiring the show.

“Every day that passes, the show loses momentum,” Martin said. “I would like to own it and start filming because people want a third season.”

According to Brown, neither Butler or him have interest in selling the show, as they are still wanting to work on a third season. However, the lack of time, means, and potential profit, have made it challenging for the two producers to start the filming.

“I think Mikey would be pretty good at getting sponsorships, but I don’t know whether it would be the same without Remi and I,” Brown said. “I would love to do a third season. It would just have to be worth our time to be able to take away from work and family, but I am definitely hopeful.”

Butler said he loves the show and doesn’t want to part ways with it. He said despite wanting to film the third season in the future, he is now focused on school and his advertisement career at the BYU AdLab.

“It would be fun to do it,” Butler said about continuing the show. “But it’s a lot of work, and for now it will stay on standby.”

Cast follow-up

Provo’s Most Eligible bachelorette Lauren Hunter is filmed during the second season of the show in 2019. Since the airing of the show, cast members have finished school, pursued their professional careers and some have even gotten engaged and married to people they met outside the show. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Hunter)

Like Butler, the rest of the cast members from season two have also started new life chapters.

Finalist Josue Martinez reflected on being part of Provo’s Most Eligible and said being recognized from the show actually helped when dating other girls and meeting new people.

“When I would go to the store, I would sometimes have Hispanic people walk up to me and ask for pictures,” he said. “In a way, I got to represent them.”

Winner of the show’s second season Scott Anderson said filming the reality show was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. He has now graduated from BYU and is in his second year of medical school in Arizona.

“I don’t think I embarrassed myself too badly,” Anderson said. He also commented on the friendships formed between the other bachelors in the cast. “We still have a unique bond, and I am thankful for everybody who was involved in the making of the show.”

Some of the season two cast members pointed out a few negative aspects which came from the show.

Finalist and former owner of @basicprovobro Instagram account Keaton Hill said he was ready to “retire from Provo.” After graduating in political science from BYU, Hill started working in government relations in Arizona.

When asked about advice for potential Provo’s Most Eligible season three contestants, Hill advised them to “talk to a therapist.” He said although the show was fun, getting recognized became too overwhelming.

“I was walking to class and people were looking at me, and that wasn’t awesome for anxiety,” Hill said.

Finalist Austin Simkins is completing his studies in graphic design at BYU and hopes to pursue an art career. He does not think another season would be helpful to Provo culture.

Show contestants Scott Anderson, Ellie Richards, Josue Martinez, Keaton Hill, Bee Eide, Walker Wright, Austin Simkins, Lauren Hunter and Jake Nilson pose at an event for Provo’s Most Eligible. The cast members reflected on the positive and negative of the show and the potential of a third season. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Hunter)

“I would hope that they don’t continue the show anymore,” Simkins said. “It portrayed and dramatized a lot of the Provo culture we are trying to get rid of: that guys are flaky, that we just break girls’ hearts, that we do stupid, cheesy things.”

However, winner Walker Wright, who is now engaged and soon to graduate from BYU, affirmed he would support the show and even be willing to show as a feature guest if there was to be a third season.

“Provo’s Most Eligible is still semi-relevant and people still remember it,” Wright said. “We just need to stress Remi about it so that he can make a really cool season again.”

Bachelorette Lauren Hunter said she got positive feedback, network opportunities and great friends out of the show.

“Let’s all spam Remi so that he gets his act together,” Hunter said when asked about the possibility of a third season. “If people show interest, he will feel that little bit of motivation he needs. I think that a third season needs to happen.”