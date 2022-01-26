Utah troopers pull woman to safety from icy water

(Utah Highway Patrol Facebook)

Utah Highway Patrol troopers and an out of state off-duty firefighter banded together to save a woman who was in an icy water car crash.

The 68-year-old woman ran her yellow Ford Focus off the left side of the road going westbound on I-80 on Jan. 12 at around 7:18 a.m. She overcorrected and drove off the right shoulder, leading her to crash into a post and roll into a wire fence. The car stopped partially submerged in ice water which trapped the driver as she tried to get out.

The local hospital treated her for non life-threatening injuries and exposure to the cold. She is now safe and recovering.