The Church announces reassignment of Ukraine missionaries

(Video Courtesy of Church of Jesus Christ Newsroom/ CNN Newsroom/ Eliza Allen)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is reassigning missionaries in Ukraine to other countries because of increasing tension with Russia. The announcement came on Jan. 24, 2022, and the missionaries in Kyiv, Moldova, and Dnipro, Ukraine will be moved as a precaution.

Missionaries have already received reassignments to different countries in Europe. Those missionaries who were close to finishing their service will be sent home. Some missionaries, however, will stay in the country and serve in southwest Ukraine, far away from potential conflict areas.