Senate passes bill denying local governments to move school online

By Emma Evans

(Utah State Board of Education Media)

The Utah Senate passed a bill that will take away the power of local officials to decide if classes go online. The bill has moved to Gov. Cox’s desk which suspends the test-to-stay program and defines when students can return back to school.

To override this bill, local government boards need to request an exception to move courses online before they hit the threshold of COVID-19 cases. This exception will need to be approved by the Governor, President of the Senate, or the Speaker of the House in order for schools to be online.