BYU All-American, PGA Tour veteran joins BYU golf staff

Former BYU golf star Daniel Summerhays is returning to BYU as a volunteer assistant head coach for the men’s golf team. He will be involved in practices and team activities as well as assisting the head coach in other activities.

“Daniel Summerhays was as fine a student-athlete as I’ve seen in my 30 years at BYU,” head coach Bruce Brockbank said in a press release. “He was at the top of his class both academically and athletically and will be a great example and mentor for the guys on our team.”

The Utah native joins BYU after spending two years at his alma mater, Davis High School, as head coach for the boys’ golf team. Summerhays also taught a few classes at the high school while coaching.

“Daniel has an unmatched work ethic which he applies to everything he does,” BYU golf director Todd Miller said. “He has always been willing to put in extra effort to achieve his goals which I know will rub off on our student-athletes.”

The BYU Hall of Famer played three seasons at BYU and recorded 27 top-25 finishes, 16 top-10s, and 11 top-fives. On July 15, 2007, Summerhays became the first amateur to win a nationwide tour event. In the same year, he began his professional career and has since competed on the Korn Ferry and Professional Golfers’ Association tours.

Summerhays graduated magna cum laude with a degree in finance from the BYU Marriott School of Management in 2008. He lives with his wife, Emily, and four kids in Kaysville, Utah.

Even after an incredible showing at the Utah Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour, Daniel Summerhays is looking for ways to give back to the community and help kids on their journeys through teaching. #BYUSN pic.twitter.com/yW7irTZ2eR — BYU Sports Nation (@BYUSportsNation) June 29, 2020

In his professional career, Summerhays played in 133 events, with one Korn Ferry victory to his name. In 2016, he finished third place in the PGA Tour Championship and eighth in the U.S. Open and made 19 top-10 finishes.

“I really feel drawn to these student-athletes who are hungry and are in a formative stage of their lives,” Summerhays said. “It’s really exciting to be around that, so that’s what I’m doing with my free time.”

Summerhays came out of retirement in the summer of 2021 and plays tournaments here and there. He also coaches private golf lessons.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the guys improve their game, continue to build character in the face of adversity and progress toward their goals,” Summerhays said of his hopes for BYU men’s golf this season.

Summerhays will travel with the team to Arizona for its upcoming intercollegiate matches on Jan. 24 and 25.



