Highlights from BYU Colleges: ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ teaches about tradition and modernity, Disney and Adobe award BYU students

College of Fine Arts and Communications

Peter Morgan, who plays Tevye the milkman in the “Fiddler on the Roof”, stands and sings during the musical’s opening scene. (BYU Photo)

The BYU Department of Theatre and Media Arts is performing the “Fiddler on the Roof” musical this year, in celebration of the film adaptation’s 50th anniversary.

David Morgan, the director of BYU’s production of the musical, explained he wanted to make the show accessible for modern audiences. He did this by showing how complex it is for Tevye, the main character, to balance traditions, faith, community and family.

“Sometimes these traditions work really well for some people… And then for others, those traditions didn’t work,” Morgan said. “It’s a very difficult situation just like [today], but I think the biggest thing is love,” he added.

Marriott School of Business

Three BYU Marriott School of Business students won third place during the 2021 Adobe Analytics Challenge. The team of students, who were on their first-year of their MBA, received $6,000 as a prize.

All participants were challenged to evaluate Disney’s e-commerce site, shopdisney.com, and analyze specific user behaviors on the website using the Adobe Analytics software.

“Working with Adobe and Disney helped me learn how to use data to break down an ambiguous problem to inform marketing decisions,” said Brookston Jeppson, one of the members of the BYU winning team.

College of Family, Home, and Social Sciences

Sociology assistant professor Jane Lilly Lopez gives a lecture about mixed-citizenship couples and the impediments they face to live together in the United States. (Kathleen Reyes)

Sociology assistant professor Jane Lilly Lopez addressed BYU students during a Global Women’s Studies Colloquium lecture on Jan. 13. She spoke about the challenges mixed-citizenship couples face when it comes to living together in the United States.

Lopez explained parts of her personal experience falling in love with a non-citizen, and how she and her partner navigated the world of complicated laws and fear of deportation.

Lopez encouraged students to take into account that only citizens have the power to influence the laws in the United States that affect immigration.