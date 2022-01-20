Good News Thursday: Cardi B offers to pay burial costs for Bronx fire victims, cat stuck in thrift store armchair reunited with family

Cardi B offers to pay burial costs for Bronx fire victims

Bronx-raised rapper Cardi B offered to pay the burial costs for the 17 people who died in the Bronx fire on Jan. 11. The fire was provoked by a space heater at the third floor of a New York City apartment building. (AP News)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Jan. 19 that rapper Cardi B offered to pay for all the burial costs of the 17 victims of the Bronx fire.

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” Cardi B said.

Many families of the victims were planning to bury them in Gambia, as they had ties to the West African country. The musician has also committed to paying for these families’ repatriation expenses.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy,” Cardi B added.

New method for treating Alzheimer’s disease

Oslo researchers are developing a new method for treating Alzheimer’s disease, which may increase the cleaning in the brain and other organs.

University of Oslo associate professor Evandro F. Fang explained how as people get older, they have more broken mitochondria. Old brain cells are then not able to remove all of these mitochondria anymore, and they clog the cell’s ordinary processes. This clog leads to the cell eventually dying.

“With this new method, we may be able to reduce or stop the progress of the disease with the patient. We can do this by increasing the cell’s ability to self-clean,” Fang said.

Cat stuck in thrift store armchair reunited with family

Ginger cat Montequlla was found stuck in a reclining armchair donated to a thrift store by the owners. Thrift store employees heard Montequlla meow and contacted the animal shelter. (Good News Network)

A family in Denver, Colorado donated an old reclining armchair to a thrift store, without knowing that their four-year old ginger cat Montequlla was stuck inside it.

Some of the thrift store employees heard Montequlla meow and called the Denver Animal Shelter to pick him up.

Officer Jenna Humphreys tried scanning the cat’s microchip, but as it had not been updated, the shelter was unable to contact the owners and awaited for them to return for the cat on New Year’s Eve.

Montequlla’s owners noticed the cat was missing and ended up reuniting with the cat a few hours later.

“The owners were crying with joy to have their cat returned,” Humphreys said.