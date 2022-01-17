Look good, feel good, play good: Shaylee Gonzales links up with vintage clothing shop Thrifthood

Pregame ‘fit photos are a popular type of social media post among collegiate and professional sports teams. These pregame outfits give fans another reason to cheer for their favorite athletes on and off the court while showing off their personality and style.

Among the many teams who show their swag on social media, one that hits close to home is none other than BYU’s No. 18-ranked women’s basketball team.

Amid a 14–1 season with high hopes of tournament play, the BYU women’s basketball team is not only one of the most successful teams on campus but also one of the most fashion-forward. The BYU women hoopers show off their pregame ‘fits for all to enjoy, from Nike and Jordan to Chanel and Gucci.

One star of the women’s basketball team who takes particular pride in her styling is guard Shaylee Gonzales. On top of averaging 18.5 points per game, Gonzales is a consistent feature in the pregame outfit posts and a force for good among the fashion, social media and basketball worlds.

A pregame ‘fit post is seen on the BYU women’s basketball Instagram account. (BYU Women’s Basketball)

Shaylee Gonzales drives during a game at the Marriott Center. (BYU Photo

“It’s just another way to express myself personally,” Gonzales said of the pregame ‘fit trend. “I love fashion and clothes, so to be able to put out what I like to wear and my fashion is just my personality.”

Gonzales also noted how teams in the WNBA and other leagues use pregame ‘fits not only as a way to showcase their individual personalities but also as a way to increase excitement around the game and the players.

“It’s super fun before the game,” Gonzales said. “I feel like it’s super exciting to get your outfit ready to take pictures with your teammates.”

One of the best parts? Showing off your ‘fits can actually pay off. With name, image and likeness deals now available to athletes, fashion is no longer just a hobby. Gonzales recently announced her NIL deal with local Provo company Thrifthood, using her high profile as a Division I athlete to bring attention to the small business.

Gonzales is required to post on her social media channels about Thrifthood and promote the brand by wearing their clothing as part of the deal.

“Thrifthood is a community of people who enjoy fashion and looking good, but also being sustainable to the planet with vintage clothing,” co-founder Albee Bostrom said.

Over the span of two years, what started as some friends reselling clothes in their basement has turned into one of the hottest shops in Utah County. Focusing on vintage clothing from the ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000s, Thrifthood aims to not only provide unique styling options to those who shop there but also an environment focused on family and friendships.

“Gonzales fits right into our mold,” co-owner Warren McDade said. “If she wasn’t a basketball player I feel like she would work here as an employee cause she fits all our personalities too, like a family.”

Shaylee Gonzales wears her Thrifthood attire in promotional photos. Through a name, image and likeness deal, Gonzales now represents Thrifthood. (Thrifthood)

Gonzales was a frequent customer at Thrifthood even before the recent deal and came to the forefront of the brand’s attention when NIL deals started to pop up around the country.

“The first thought for a deal was female, and then it was just Shaylee,” McDade said. “Her personality is fun, it’s awesome, and she’s always like, ‘I wanna get more into styling too.'”

In Thrifthood’s Instagram post announcing their partnership, the caption notes Gonzales as a “bucket getter, trailblazer, and huge advocate for community representation.”

The two view the deal as mutually beneficial, as Gonzales looks to expand her fashion horizons and Thrifthood builds a bigger customer and follower base via the BYU star’s 79,000 Instagram followers.

Thrifthood said the added exposure from Gonzales’ partnership with them has caught the attention of other athletes across the country seeking fashion-related deals in the NIL space.