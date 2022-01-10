BYU public events to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests

The ROC cheers at a basketball game against Saint Mary’s. BYU announced on Monday it will be requiring attendees of large, indoor public events on campus to present proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test starting Jan. 20. These include athletics and performing arts events, conferences and symposiums. (Nate Edwards/BYU Photo)

BYU announced it will be requiring attendees of large, indoor public events on campus to present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test starting Jan. 20. These include athletics and performing arts events, conferences and symposiums.

“Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test may be required at any public event, but generally will be required at public events with more than 100 attendees,” BYU’s COVID-19 updates page says.

Masks are still required at all indoor BYU facilities when physical distancing isn’t maintained regardless of vaccination status, and individuals experiencing illness symptoms should not attend campus events, the update says.

Guests under 12 years old can still enter the venue without showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. BYU recommends guests arrive early to allow time for entry screening.

Reactions to the university’s Twitter announcement were mixed, with users expressing both gratitude and disappointment over the situation.

“This is terrible. If you are vaccinated you can still spread Covid,” @freeedomguy tweeted.

@murphy_rob tweeted, “Excellent work @BYU! Keep following the science and caring about people.”

Media relations manager Todd Hollingshead also tweeted in reply to the announcement, “For those who thinks vaccination means nothing: unvaccinated Utahns are 17 times more likely to die from COVID than those who are vaccinated. That’s terrifying to me.”

“When can I expect my refund for season tickets,” @btbarnes11 asked.

The policy will remain in effect until further notice, and more information on the changes and accepted forms of vaccination proof and negative COVID-19 tests can be found on BYU’s COVID-19 updates page.