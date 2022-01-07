Highlights from BYU Colleges: Museum of Art exhibit shares scenes of Paris, students track South Pole icebergs

College of Humanities

Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen’s color lithograph 1896–97 poster advertises Le Chat Noir’s cabaret in the Museum of Art. (BYU Museum of Art)

BYU student Savannah Taylor shared her experience visiting the BYU Museum of Art exhibit L’affichomania: The Passion for French Posters. She explains that it can be the perfect escape from Provo and the school craziness. This exhibit consists of French posters full of color showing the streets of Paris, famous actresses and cats.

“As we roamed through the exhibit, enjoying the posters and learning about their historical context and the artists who created them, I was intrigued by the artistry these posters encompassed,” Taylor said.

The L’affichomania exhibit will be open until Feb. 19, 2022.

Marriott School of Business

Sydni Dunn’s first business started with her selling crafted woven purses out of Capri Sun pouches when she was only a child. A couple of decades after, she would be empowering artisans to reduce poverty by selling their own handcrafted products.

After helping her family with their own startup company, Dunn confirmed her loved for entrepreneurship, but felt like there was more she could do to make a lasting difference in the world.

At her current job as head of sales and business development at Ethik Collective, Dunn helps artisans with families in poverty from Africa to Latin America. She does this by incorporating their handcrafted products into corporate supply chains for company gifting. Ethik Collective makes sure that these artisans get a fair-pay wage for their crafts.

“My passion for business would be pointless without these artisans,” Dunn said. “I have learned that I can have a fulfilling career in business while also working to change the world.”

Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering

BYU engineering students track icebergs in the South Pole from Provo. (Julie Walker)

BYU students from the College of Engineering are tracking icebergs in the South Pole. They do this through remote sensing and scatterometers. These tools are orbiting radars designed to track vectors over the open ocean. Scatterometers have clear advantages over other tracking techniques such as using satellite cameras.

David Long, BYU electrical and computer engineering professor, explained that the importance of the scatterometers lies on their preciseness. “It’s very difficult to see Antarctica from space,” Long said. “It’s covered with clouds, it’s dark. Radars can penetrate through the clouds, and they can see at night. Our radar data is almost as good as being there.”

Thanks to the radar data collected by BYU, it has been possible to recover the location of “lost” icebergs and keep track of icebergs that would pose risks to people or places. It has also aided scientists in studying climate change.