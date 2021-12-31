‘Super second-stringer’ Baylor Romney announces departure from BYU football

BYU sophomore Baylor Romney announced via Instagram on Friday it is “time for (him) to move on” from Provo after three seasons as one of the most explosive backup quarterbacks in the nation.

“The past four years have been filled with ups and downs but I am thankful for the memories I have made and the person I have become while playing football at BYU,” Romney said in the post. “I’m unsure what’s next but it’s time for me to move on and I’m excited for the next challenge.”

(Baylor Romney/Instagram)

Romney flipped his commitment from the University of Nevada to BYU in 2018 and redshirted his first year in Provo. His younger brother, Gunner, joined the program the same year, forming a formidable freshman class with the likes of Zach Wilson, Jaren Hall, Dax Milne, Dallin Holker, Lopini Katoa and Tyler Allgeier.

The 6-foot-2 signal-caller from El Paso got his first action in 2019, when injuries to Wilson and Hall thrust Romney into a road game at South Florida. While the Cougars lost that game, Romney went on to lead the Cougars to a 3-0 record in the rest of his appearances that season, including a win over No. 14 Boise State. He threw for seven touchdowns and just two interceptions in four games in 2019.

What a throw from Baylor Romney to get the first down. pic.twitter.com/uw7rJVpSbz — The Blue Brethren (@BlueBrethren) October 20, 2019

Romney backed up Wilson for the entirety of the 2020 season when the Cougars went 11-1. He played in seven games and threw one touchdown and one interception.

Hall returned from injury following the 2020 season and won the starting quarterback position over Romney in 2021. Romney was once again named the primary backup and showed that he was one of the premier second-stringers in the nation with very little drop-off from Hall to him.

Hall left a game against No. 19 Arizona State on Sept. 18 in the fourth quarter with an injury and the Cougars were at risk of losing a ranked matchup at home the week after upsetting Utah. Romney came into the game and threw a touchdown to Isaac Rex in the back of the end zone to put BYU ahead and seal the victory in the final minutes.

Baylor Romney is clutch! That is a perfect ball!



Isaac Rex is one of the best TE's in the country!



Guy pancakes DE's and catches Touchdown passes. pic.twitter.com/taMZhOFGp9 — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) September 19, 2021

Romney ended up starting three games as Hall continued to battle injuries, going 2-1 in those starts and putting up six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The finest performance of his Cougar career came this season against South Florida, once again, when he threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Sept. 25. Romney started his final game as a Cougar, falling 31-28 to Alabama-Birmingham in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 18.