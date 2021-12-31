Police Beat: Dec. 20-31

BYU
Dec. 27 — Unwanted text messages from an unwanted party were reported at Wymount Terrace.
Provo
Theft
Dec. 20— Property theft was reported near 1500 North and University Avenue.
Dec. 20— Property theft was reported near 700 East and 560 North.
Dec. 21— Bicycle theft was reported near 1800 North and Freedom Boulevard.
Dec. 21— Property theft was reported near 100 North and 800 West.
Dec. 21— Property theft was reported near 100 West and 200 South.
Dec. 21— Property theft was reported near 200 West and 300 South.
Dec. 22— Property theft was reported near 1700 West and 820 North.
Dec. 25— Property theft was reported near 200 West and 300 South.
Dec. 26— Property theft was reported near 1500 North and University Avenue.
Dec. 27— Bicycle theft was reported near 880 North and 160 West.
Dec. 27— Property theft was reported near 1980 North and Canyon Road.
Dec. 28— Bicycle theft was reported near 1080 South and Slate Canyon Drive.
Dec. 28— Property theft was reported near 300 West and 500 North.
Dec. 29— Property theft was reported near 1980 North and Canyon Road.
Dec. 29— Property theft was reported near 600 North and 1200 East.
Motor Vehicle Theft
Dec. 20— Automobile theft was reported near 450 North and 900 East.
Dec. 30— Automobile theft was reported near 700 North and 700 West.
Burglary
Dec. 20— Nonresidential forced entry was reported near 400 West and 500 North.
Dec. 29— Burglary was reported near 1980 North and Canyon Road.
Sexual Assault
Dec. 25— Rape was reported near 1000 West and 450 North.
Dec. 28— Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1700 North and 950 West.