Police Beat: Dec. 20-31

BYU

Dec. 27 — Unwanted text messages from an unwanted party were reported at Wymount Terrace.

Provo

Theft

Dec. 20 — Property theft was reported near 1500 North and University Avenue.

Dec. 20 — Property theft was reported near 700 East and 560 North.

Dec. 21 — Bicycle theft was reported near 1800 North and Freedom Boulevard.

Dec. 21 — Property theft was reported near 100 North and 800 West.

Dec. 21 — Property theft was reported near 100 West and 200 South.

Dec. 21 — Property theft was reported near 200 West and 300 South.

Dec. 22 — Property theft was reported near 1700 West and 820 North.

Dec. 25 — Property theft was reported near 200 West and 300 South.

Dec. 26 — Property theft was reported near 1500 North and University Avenue.

Dec. 27 — Bicycle theft was reported near 880 North and 160 West.

Dec. 27 — Property theft was reported near 1980 North and Canyon Road.

Dec. 28 — Bicycle theft was reported near 1080 South and Slate Canyon Drive.

Dec. 28 — Property theft was reported near 300 West and 500 North.

Dec. 29 — Property theft was reported near 1980 North and Canyon Road.

Dec. 29 — Property theft was reported near 600 North and 1200 East.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Dec. 20 — Automobile theft was reported near 450 North and 900 East.

Dec. 30 — Automobile theft was reported near 700 North and 700 West.

Burglary

Dec. 20 — Nonresidential forced entry was reported near 400 West and 500 North.

Dec. 29 — Burglary was reported near 1980 North and Canyon Road.

Sexual Assault

Dec. 25 — Rape was reported near 1000 West and 450 North.

Dec. 28 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1700 North and 950 West.