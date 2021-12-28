BYU running back Tyler Allgeier declares for NFL draft

In a highly-anticipated announcement Tuesday morning, BYU running back Tyler Allgeier stated his intention to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft and end his illustrious Cougar career.

Following a record-breaking 2021 campaign, Allgeier’s decision to declare was all but expected, having risen from obscurity as an unheralded walk-on to BYU’s all-time single-season rushing champion and a hot name on NFL draft boards.

“I have achieved my football goals at BYU and believe that I am ready for the next challenge,” Allgeier said via Twitter. “After much thought, consideration and prayer, I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL draft and pursuing my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL.”

The Fontana, California native arrived in Provo in 2018 and was asked to redshirt before switching positions to linebacker, ultimately moving back to offense in 2020 and becoming BYU’s top option out of the backfield.

The rest, you could say, is history.

The bruising featured back had a program-record 1,606 yards on the ground this season, surpassing Luke Staley’s legendary 2001 mark that had previously been considered untouchable. Allgeier added 23 touchdowns, including tying BYU’s single-game touchdown record with five against Virginia and setting a new school best with 11 consecutive games with a rushing score.

Allgeier finishes his career ranked fifth on BYU’s all-time rushing leaderboard with 2,904 yards and tied with current running backs coach Harvey Unga for second-most career touchdowns with 36. Allgeier’s career mark of 6.4 yards per carry is a school record among qualifying backs with more than 150 carries.

Perhaps Allgeier’s greatest legacy in Provo, however, is his “tomahawk takeaway” against Arizona State this season, a feat that saved the day for the Cougars and became one of college football’s most viral plays in recent memory.

Allgeier joins center James Empey and receiver Neil Pau’u in declaring for the upcoming draft, with receiver Gunner Romney still deciding his own status as well. According to the Deseret News, Allgeier is projected as a fifth-round draft selection in April, with that position subject to change based on performances at BYU’s Pro Day and the NFL Draft Combine.

“Thank you to Cougar Nation for your passion and support, especially this past year,” Allgeier said. “Playing in front of sold-out crowds at home and large BYU cheering sections on the road was awesome. You are the best fans in college football and I know the future is bright for the Cougar football program.”