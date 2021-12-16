President Nelson’s Christmas broadcast encourages serving the struggling

President Russell M. Nelson smiles while delivering a pre-recorded Christmas message to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His message invited listeners to spread the light of Christ through service this holiday season. (Church Newsroom)

President Russell M. Nelson invited members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to spread the light of Christ to transform lives during a special Christmas message broadcast released this morning.

He began by acknowledging the hardships of the past two years relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and said this trial is an opportunity to serve more this holiday season to relieve others’ burdens.

The three-minute video featured audio from President Nelson and showed a montage of scenes, starting with happy families celebrating Christmas before moving on to show individuals suffering from homelessness and loss during the Christmas season. People are then shown helping others by giving hugs, leaving kind messages on doors and giving blankets to the homeless.

“When so many around us are burdened with fear and uncertainty, I invite you to make room in your heart for those around you who may be struggling to see the light of the Savior and to feel His love,” President Nelson said in the video.

He reminded viewers that no physical gift means as much as sharing acts of love with those who are struggling.

“These are gifts that remind us and them of the true reason for the season: the gift of God’s Son, Jesus Christ, who was born to cast out all fear and bring everlasting light and joy to all who follow him,” President Nelson said. “I wish you, my beloved friends, a very Merry Christmas and a joyful season of helping others see and feel the light of Jesus Christ.”