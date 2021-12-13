Church releases Temple Square renovation update, completion now set for 2025

On Dec. 1, 2021, crews prepare a clean and level working surface before pouring new structural concrete over a period of about 8-10 hours during the Temple Square renovation project. The First Presidency anticipates the Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square renovations will be completed in 2025. (Church Newsroom)

The First Presidency anticipates the Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square renovations will be completed in 2025, according to an update released on Dec. 13. The previous expected completion year was 2024.

“The seismic strengthening of the Salt Lake Temple and the extensive remodel of the Temple and surrounding area are sacred and significant undertakings,” the statement says. “As the project has progressed, we have learned a great deal about the condition of the temple and its surroundings. The work is truly remarkable and is being guided by the First Presidency.”

“Inspired modifications and additions to the project and scope have been made so the temple and Temple Square can serve many generations yet to come. It is anticipated that the temple and its surroundings will be completed in 2025.”

“We look forward to welcoming the world at that time to visit, tour and learn about this sacred temple and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

As construction on the north addition of the Salt Lake Temple continues, crews have laid concrete over more than half of the area. This provides a clean and level working surface for the foundation of the new floors, according to the update. This week, there will be the largest concrete pour to date which will form the first quarter of the bottom 42-inch-thick floor of the temple addition.

The jack and bore process also continues to seismically strengthen the temple. At the Church Office Building plaza, workers are preparing for the future placement of flags to represent the nations of the world.

The demolition of the North Visitors’ Center, first announced in June 2021, is on track for completion by January 2022. The replica of the Christus statue was carefully removed from the facility this summer to preserve it and will be reinstalled on Temple Square at the end of the renovation.

The area where the North Visitors’ Center stood will become a contemplative garden space with clear views of the temple.

The Salt Lake Temple has been closed for renovation since December 2019, and the Church Office Building plaza was closed for an upgrade in February 2021.