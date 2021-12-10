Taking care of our 4-footed family members

There are a number of ways you can provide for your pet while you’re away to ensure they get the care they need, the food they love and the entertainment they deserve. (Unsplash)

Going off to college is stressful enough without the added worry of who will take care of our four-footed family members. Since most college rentals do not allow pets, it makes it difficult to bring a pet with you when you head out to school. Fortunately, there are a number of ways you can provide for your pet while you’re away to ensure they get the care they need, the food they love and the entertainment they deserve.

Get pet insurance

Just like us humans, our pets may experience challenges such as getting sick or experiencing accidents. They deserve the care necessary to keep them healthy and strong, but this kind of care can get expensive. Veterinarian bills can be extremely expensive and a sudden illness or accident could break the bank. Fortunately, there is an option of purchasing pet insurance. Having pet insurance will give you the peace of mind you need to focus on school without worrying that your four-footed loved one will be cared for properly in their time of need.

Arrange for a dog walking service

Daily care of your pet takes time and energy. In your absence, they might not get the one-on-one care they are used to. Look for professional dog walkers in your hometown and set up regular walking times so your pet gets the exercise they need even while you’re away.

Order treats, eats and toys

There are a number of online services that provide food, treats and toys that can be delivered directly to your little furry friend while you’re away. Although it’s not a substitute for your tender loving care, it can provide some comfort and joy to help fill the time you are apart.

From one pet lover to another, life without our furry friends would just not be the same. Making sure your pet is well cared for while you pursue your academic goals is important. You know your family will do their best and although you may appreciate their efforts, it’s not the same as you being there. Doing these simple things will ensure your pet has all their needs met while you’re away and they will definitely love you for it.