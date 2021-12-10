Police Beat: Dec. 4-10

Provo

Theft

Dec. 4 — Bicycle theft was reported near 400 South and 600 East.

Dec. 4 — Property theft was reported near 100 West and 300 South.

Dec. 4 — Property theft was reported near 400 South and 500 East.

Dec. 5 — Property theft was reported near 920 South and 600 West.

Dec. 5 — Property theft was reported near 1440 South and State Street.

Dec. 6 — Property theft was reported near 100 West and 500 South.

Dec. 7 — Property theft was reported near 2800 North and Marrcrest West.

Dec. 9 — Bicycle theft was reported near 500 North and University Avenue.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Dec. 4 — Automobile theft was reported near 700 West and 100 South.

Dec. 5 — Vehicle theft was reported near 300 West and 3700 North.

Burglary

Dec. 4 — Residential unlawful entry was reported near 3370 North and Cottonwood Lane.

Dec. 5 — Residential unlawful entry was reported near 3200 North and Cottonwood Lane.

Dec. 7 — Residential unlawful entry was reported near 300 South and State Street.

Dec. 7 — Residential unlawful entry was reported near 1800 North and Freedom Boulevard.

Dec. 7 — Residential unlawful entry was reported near 1800 North and Freedom Boulevard.

Sexual Assault

Dec. 9 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 700 North and Freedom Boulevard.