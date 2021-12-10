Custom neon signs add a pop vibrant inspiration

There are many trends in design that can be used to make your space your own. (Unsplash)

Let’s face it, we all want our personal space to reflect who we are. Whether it’s our dorm room, apartment, home or office, having a space that echoes our personality is what makes it feel like our own. Design is about incorporating fresh and exciting elements that create a feeling or vibe. There are many trends in design that can be used to make your space your own. This is not as difficult to do as one might think. Here are some simple suggestions to help make your space a reflection of who you are.

1. Discover your own style

Take some time to figure out just what you like. Are you a trendsetter, minimalist, naturalist, or do you just want your space to feel like home? Whatever your preference is, start there. Look for ideas that speak to your soul. Don’t give friends a say in what you choose. This is your time to really showcase who you are.

2. Consider lighting

Lighting can make or break a room. Too bright and it’s unbearable, too soft and it’ll make it hard to study or read. Look for lamps, string lights or sconces that can illuminate your space and give you the vibe you’re looking for. Why not make a statement with lighting? Neon light signs offer a unique way to express yourself and create a statement for others to see.

3. Add plants

Plants can brighten almost every space and add a wonderfully warm feel. Whether looking for large, exotic plants or small, succulent type plants, plants will brighten up your space. Adding a unique plant stand or bakers rack to display your plants can also contribute to the overall look and feel you’re going for.

4. Create a photo wall

Let’s face it, taking pictures of everything we experience is part of our culture. Creating a photo wall will give your guests a glimpse of who you are and what you love. The best part of this is that it can be changed over and over as your interests and style change.

Having a space that feels as individual as you are can help you feel at home no matter where you live. Making that space your own doesn’t have to be complicated. Be creative, think outside the box and have fun creating a living in a space that is all your own.