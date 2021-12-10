BYU football extends Kalani Sitake through 2027 with ‘unprecedented’ contract

BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe announced on Friday a new, “unprecedented” contract extension for head football coach Kalani Sitake that will run through the 2027 season.

Holmoe mentioned the “movement among college football coaches” that has happened in recent days and weeks, with Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley going to USC and Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly going to LSU.

“In the past 50 years, BYU has had only four head football coaches,” Holmoe said. “Consistency, creativity and culture have been our hallmarks. Kalani will continue to strengthen our football team culture and develop young leaders based on his emphasis of ‘love and learning.'”

OUR COACH.



We love you Coach Sitake!! pic.twitter.com/oFTyNsSqQI — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 10, 2021

Sitake has led BYU to back-to-back 10-win seasons and produced NFL-ready players in 2021 No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson and projected 2022 draft pick Tyler Allgeier.

There were rumors involving Sitake and several other schools over the course of the season, including USC, Washington and, most recently, Oregon. The extension demonstrates a commitment from BYU to keep Sitake and lock him down long-term as the head of the football program in Provo.

“I am grateful for the confidence that Tom Holmoe, President Worthen and the administration continue to have in my role leading the BYU football program,” Sitake said. “I am blessed to lead a football program full of tremendous young men, outstanding coaches and staff and the best fans in the world. We’re all excited about the opportunities ahead as we prepare to enter the Big 12.”

Holmoe said the “unprecedented” part of the deal is that it involves not just Sitake, but his entire staff. Additional funds will be allocated to pay assistant coaches and staff more money. The deals are being worked on now and will begin on Jan. 1, 2022.