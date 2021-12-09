Public notice: BYU accreditation visit

Notice of Opportunity for Comment Regarding the Accreditation of Brigham Young University

An evaluation committee of the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) will visit Brigham Young University on April 6-8, 2022, to conduct a regular year-seven comprehensive evaluation regarding the university’s accreditation.

The university is accredited by the NWCCU, which reaffirmed the university’s accreditation on July 15, 2015. Members of the public are invited to send written comments directly to the NWCCU at: Attn: Third Party Comment, 8060 165th Ave NE, Ste 100, Redmond, WA 98052.

Comments must be received by March 6, 2022. Comments will be accepted only when they are submitted in writing and signed. Comments are considered with regard to an institution’s qualification for accreditation. Signed comments are made available to the institution and the evaluation committee.

A copy of the NWCCU’s policy on Public Notification and Third Party Comments Regarding Year Seven Evaluations may be obtained either via the NWCCU’s website or by contacting the NWCCU at 425-558-4224.