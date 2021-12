This week and next, Harold B. Lee Library hours will stretch into the early morning to accommodate students who are preparing for finals. The hours of midnight to 2 a.m. at the library can be marked by students furiously typing, taking periodic trips to the vending machines, and of course — sleeping.

(Photo by Kaylyn Wolf)

(Photo by Kaylyn Wolf)

(Photo by Kaylyn Wolf)

(Photo by Kaylyn Wolf)

(Photo by Kaylyn Wolf)

(Photo by Kaylyn Wolf)

(Photo by Kaylyn Wolf)