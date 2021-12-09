Good News Thursday: High school basketball team accidentally FaceTime calls Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Santas ski for charity

High school basketball team accidentally FaceTime calls Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady talks on a FaceTime call with a high school basketball team after the team accidentally entered the wrong number. (Good News Network)

A freshman basketball team at Notre Dame Prep in Pontiac, Michigan was trying to make a group chat for their team, but when adding the last teammate’s number, they accidentally entered the wrong one. The one-digit mistake landed the team on a call with the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. Murphey-Bunting switched the call to FaceTime, where he introduced the students to the team, including tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Leonard Fournette and quarterback Tom Brady.

“That was sweet. I didn’t know who it was. (Leonard) said, ‘Here’s my boy’ or whatever he said. It was nice. It would have been nice for me when I had been in high school too,” Brady said.

Santas ski for charity

Skiers and snowboarders dress as Santa to raise money for the Sunday River Community Fund. (AP News)

More than 230 skiers and snowboarders dressed as Santa Claus came together at the Sunday River Ski Resort in Maine to raise money for charity. Despite the event being canceled last year because of the pandemic, Santas showed up this year decked out head to toe in red and white to support local education and recreation programs.

Each Santa was required to donate a minimum of $20 to participate, and the event raised several thousand dollars for the Sunday River Community Fund.

Dunkin’ customer gives employee a home

Dunkin’ employee Ebony Johnson receives a home from customer Suzanne Burke. (Good News Network)

Loyal Dunkin’ customer Suzanne Burke gave a fully furnished home to employee Ebony Johnson after hearing that Johnson and her three children had been evicted from their previous home. The two had built their relationship over three years, chatting every time Burke came through the drive-thru.

“I’m just so thankful we’re back last home. The Lord really looked out for me because I kept praying and saying, ‘Could I be at home before Christmas?'” Johnson said.