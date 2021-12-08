Students experience classic movies through Library Film Series

Since 2001, the Harold B. Lee Library has given students the opportunity to see old movies the way they were meant to be seen – on the big screen.

“There is something different about a shared cultural experience,” reference specialist Brian Wages said.

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed pause on the Library Film Series, but students are trickling back in this semester.

“This semester we’ve added afternoon matinees,” said Roger Layton, the library communications and public relations manager. There are shows at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

There are more than 400 films in BYU Archives. Ben Harry from BYU’s Special Collections helps preserve and digitize aging films. Separate from the film series, Archive Afternoons plays these aging films for everyone to see.

“I run a film through the projector in the auditorium and give them the opportunity to experience film projection, seeing a movie in the theater,” Harry said.

The door is always open on Tuesdays from 3-5 p.m. Participants might even be able to ask Harry for a tour around the projection booth when they go.