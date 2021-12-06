First Presidency Christmas devotional focuses on sharing gifts from God

The First Presidency of the Church delivered the annual Christmas devotional Sunday, Dec. 5 in the Conference Center, focusing on themes of sharing gifts from God, peace and Christ’s love for mankind.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke and expressed the profound love he has for Christ. He spoke of the Savior’s life and His remarkable love. At the end of his address, he bore his testimony of remembering examples of the Savior.

“(God) knows how to help us feel peace in adversity, even while the test continues,” President Eyring said. “He will send friends as angels to stand by you ‘with warm hearts and friendly hands.’ Our own hearts will be changed for the better as we endure personal trials through faith in Him. And with that change, we will ourselves become the friends the Lord can send as angels to others.”

The devotional was broadcast live on the Church’s website and YouTube channel, along with several other sites. The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sang five Christmas carols.

Families walk on the plaza at Temple Square before the start of the First Presidency Christmas devotional in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Dec. 5. (Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women General Presidency, spoke about sharing gifts from God. She noted the importance of people shaking off the dust of self-doubt and sharing gifts with people around them.

“All your gifts from God, however imperfect, bring joy,” Sister Craig said. “God needs all kinds. He’s given all gifts for uplifting his children. Don’t let the music in you go unsung, the hug ungiven, the forgiveness unoffered.”

General Authority Seventy Elder W. Mark Bassett spoke about finding peace amid the commotion of the world. He talked about how children of God are called to be peacemakers.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke about the importance of members giving themselves to God, like Christ gave Himself for the world.

“Christmas is a beautiful and natural time to study His life,” Elder Renlund said.