By Alexandria Sorensen

(Universe Live File Footage)

Utah placed second in the country for Christmas spirit.

The online blog Musement ranked the states on a scale of 100 for their love for Christmas traditions such as watching Christmas movies, visiting Santa Claus and hanging mistletoe.

California came in first place with a final score of 100. Utah ranked second with a score just shy of perfect at 97. New Jersey took ninth place with a score of 70, and Connecticut fell into tenth place with a score of 66.