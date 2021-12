By Emma Evans

If you feel like your heart is two sizes too small going into this Christmas season, you may want to consider booking a stay at the Grinch’s Cave.

The fully functional cave home includes bedrooms, bathrooms, a study and a music room. In addition to dreaming up ways to steal Christmas, you can play the Grinch’s organ, read his books and drink from his coffee maker.

Bookings are available from Dec. 13 through Dec. 23 for only $19.50 per night.