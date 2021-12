By Amy Griffin

(Universe Live File Footage)

Salt Lake City ranks third in the nation, but not for a good thing.

Salt Lake has made SafeWise’s list for metro cities with the worst rates of porch piracy. The capital city climbed up one place from its 2020 ranking. Nationwide, nearly 210 million shipments disappeared from porches in the last year alone.

If mailed gifts go missing this Christmas season, SafeWise recommends filing a police report, contacting the sender and carrier and installing a doorbell camera.