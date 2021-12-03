2022 BYU Women’s Conference canceled

Elder D. Todd Christofferson visits with women after speaking at the closing session of BYU Women’s Conference on May 3, 2019. (BYU Photo)

BYU announced in Y News announced Friday morning that after 45 years, the annual BYU Women’s Conference will not be occurring in 2022 as leaders are considering options for their still scheduled 2023 conference.

“We recognize that this gathering has provided women across various demographic groups with an opportunity to hear messages of hope, encouragement and practical advice,” BYU’s International Vice President Renata Forste said.

In the absence of this conference in 2022, women will still have access to resources to find personal enrichment, growth and inspiration through other events offered by BYU Continuing Education.