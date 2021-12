By Amy Griffin

(Vocal Point YouTube, BYUtv)

BYU released its 2021 Holiday Event Guide with options for all ages, and many of the experiences are free.

From exhibits to Christmas concerts to a holiday TV special, there’s plenty of festive activities happening on campus. Catch any of the dance, choir and philharmonic concerts beginning this weekend. People will also have four chances to see Pentatonix on BYUtv’s “Christmas Under The Stars”, starting this Sunday.

The full schedule of events can be found online.