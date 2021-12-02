BYU CAPS to offer stress management workshops

By Amy Grffin

(Universe Live File Footage)

BYU’s Counseling and Psychological services, better known as CAPS, is offering a series of stress management workshops for students during Winter Semester.

CAPS is hoping to provide tips and training on how to effectively manage the stress of college in the midst of a pandemic. Topics include what stress does to our bodies, maintaining social connection during social distancing and being resilient.

The workshop series includes four online sessions and will repeat three times during the Winter 2021 semester. You can find the Zoom links online.