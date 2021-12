By Ashley Chase

(Snowbird website)

Snowbird opened on Wednesday for the golden anniversary of its 50th ski season.

In celebration of the big milestone, Snowbird is hosting an opening day event called “Birdstock”. Guests are invited to come dressed in retro gear to celebrate the 1971 spirit of the original Snowbird Resort. Live music and giveaways will be happening in Gad Valley.

Those interested look through Snowbird’s history and share your own memories at Snowbird’s website.