Orem police officers on leave following deadly shooting

By Whitney Leland

(Google Maps)

At least two Orem police officers are on administrative leave with pay as an investigation continues into an officer-involved shooting.

Friday night police went to investigate a fight at 1100 South 50 East in Orem where a 41-year-old son stabbed his 68-year-old father. They found the suspect near the crime scene. The suspect then charged the officers with weapons in both hands. Multiple officers fired shots while trying to arrest the suspect and the man was hit.

The suspect was given medical attention but ultimately died from his injuries.