Multiple vehicles shot in 1-15 shooting Tuesday morning

By Emma Evans

(Universe Live File Footage)

Utah Highway Patrol investigated four shootings yesterday morning on I-15.

Around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, multiple vehicles were shot as they were driving on I-15 between Nephi and Scipio in Juab county. Two people were shot and have non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a light-colored SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee.

Since the shooter’s location is currently unknown, Utah Highway Patrol is urging people to report any suspicious behavior or to come forward if they have any information on the event.