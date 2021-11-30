Provo City welcomes new police chief

(Video made by Amy Griffin with footage from Provo City Government Facebook and Universe Live File Footage)

The Provo City Police Department welcomed Fred Ross as the new police chief on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the construction site of the new Provo city hall building.

Mayor Michelle Kaufusi welcomed Ross and his family as she opened the event. She expressed thanks to all who came to show their support, especially those in the police department.

“We want to personally thank each of you for your dedication to keeping our city safe,” Kaufusi said.

Ross then addressed the community and explained that he spent the evening before the event walking the city.

“I walked into a pizza joint and I spent a good hour plus with the business owner and got to hear from him what the priorities were for the business community. At the conclusion of that conversation I knew I had found my new home,” Ross said.

Ross expressed thanks to the current police department and its officers. He described them as some of the finest officers in the nation.

“I’m super excited,” Provo police officer Josh Woodward said. “Listening to Chief Ross’s speech today gives me a lot of confidence that we are going to have a really good chief.”

With his wife and three children present at the event, Ross expressed gratitude for his family and the support they have given him.

“Everything is amazing. Provo City is so welcoming,” said Ross’s wife Paula. “I know my husband is really dedicated and will be a great fit.”

Chief Ross said his goal is to help Provo become the safest city in America.

“I don’t take this responsibility lightly,” Ross said. “I look forward to carrying the rich traditions of this police department forward. We will make this the safest city in America.”

Following the welcoming, Major Kaufusi invited attendees to tour what will soon be the new public safety headquarters.