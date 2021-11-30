Gingerbread house competition shows off Utah County bakers’ skills

What do you get when you combine creativity, a love of art and an event made to celebrate Utah County bakers?

After weeks of planning and hours of work, it all came down to the University Place Gingerbread Competition.

Amazing renditions of a favorite cozy Christmas tradition were made and cash prizes were given during the fourth annual competition.

“Everything has to be edible. The main structure has gingerbread and they have to have it on an 18 by 18 max size base,” mall event planner James Mower said.

The prizes were $1,000 to the winner, $500 to second place and $250 to third place.

The winners were each very different from each other: a classic blue house with a fabulous front yard took first, a rendition of Diagon Alley took second, and a house modeled after National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation took third.

However, the prize-winning isn’t done yet. You can still vote for people’s choice from now until Friday.

When asked if seeing the competition inspired him to enter the contest, Mower said, “I could never be this patient to deal this, so I’ll let them do it and I’ll just enjoy them.”

The display will be up until Dec. 4 inside of University Place Mall.