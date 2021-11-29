BYU animation students receive national film festival recognition

By Lauren Kraudy

A short film directed and produced by BYU students is receiving national recognition at the Chicago International Children’s Film Festival.

Student director Alicia Scott and student producer Dallin Jones worked with roughly 50 fellow students to make the film a reality. The film, titled “Salt,” depicts a mother and daughter in the African country of Senegal who work hard to harvest salt by day and enjoy music by night. It highlights the importance of family and joy without dialogue between characters.

The short film can be viewed on BYU Animation Film’s YouTube channel.