Church releases exterior renderings for redesigned Provo Utah Temple

Here is the exterior rendering of the Provo Utah Temple released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Nov. 24, 2021. President Russell M. Nelson announced at the October 2021 General Conference that the Provo Utah Temple would be reconstructed, following the completion of the Orem Utah Temple. (Church Newsroom)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released exterior renderings for the redesigned Provo Utah Temple and the Smithfield Utah Temple.

Whether under construction, under renovation or in operation, Utah has 28 temples announced.

President Russell M. Nelson announced at the October 2021 General Conference that the Provo Utah Temple would be reconstructed, following the completion of the Orem Utah Temple. The Provo Temple location will remain the same, but the exterior will be redesigned. Closure dates have not been announced.

Additionally, the Smithfield Utah Temple announced at the April 2021 General Conference will be built on 13.3 acres at the intersection of North 800 West and West 100 North. This temple will be three stories and 81,000 square feet.

This is the exterior rendering of the Smithfield Utah Temple. The temple was announced during April 2021 General Conference. (Church Newsroom)

The other temples that have been announced in Utah include Ephraim, Heber Valley, Layton, Lindon, Orem, St. George (Red Cliffs), Saratoga Springs, Syracuse, Taylorsville and Tooele (Deseret Peak).