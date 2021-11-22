How early is too early for Christmas music?

The first snow has fallen on the mountains, temperatures are dipping below 50 degrees and sweater weather is in full force. So is it now the perfect time to start listening to Christmas music?

Students at BYU have different opinions on exactly when it’s appropriate to start playing Michael Bublé’s Christmas album on repeat.

“Around Thanksgiving and after Thanksgiving until Christmas hits, is a perfect time to listen to Christmas music,” BYU student Bryson Kimura said.

“For me, I think, like, Christmas music should actually start probably by the end of October, like maybe the last week,” BYU student Azucena Gutierrez said.

Some students on the other hand, such as BYU junior Taggert Barton, are always in the Christmas spirit.

“I think the first day you should start listening to Christmas music is the 26th of December, so basically listen to Christmas music year round,” Barton said.

Even though carolers aren’t knocking on doors quite yet, people can still listen to their favorite Christmas songs.

“Christmas music in my mind is more of like Mariah Carey or like Michael Bublé. The you know, like notorious Christmas singers,” Kimura said.

“On the mission, we always blasted Mariah Carey, not gonna lie. So I think that’s all I’m gonna say,” Gutierrez said.

“Personally, I prefer the classics. You got Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra. I go little modern too, listen to some Pentatonix,” Barton said.

Whether you start listening Oct. 1 or Dec. 24, Christmas music brings good tidings of great joy to all.