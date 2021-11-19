The BYU fan’s guide to Week 12 of college football

Of course, the most important game of the week for BYU is its own matchup with the Georgia Southern Eagles out of the Sun Belt Conference.

Before and after you’ve cheered on the Cougars, keep an eye on the following contests as they may impact BYU’s spot in next week’s College Football Playoff rankings.





No. 7 Michigan State (9-1, 6-1) at No. 4 Ohio State (9-1, 7-0)

10 a.m. ABC | Favorite: Ohio State (-19)

Last week: The Spartans got back on track with a 40-21 pummeling of Maryland while the Buckeyes dominated upstart Purdue 59-31.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud – the “air” apparent to current Chicago Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields, Stroud has kept things rolling for the Buckeye offense as if Fields never left. The redshirt freshman signal caller ranks top-5 nationally with 30 passing touchdowns to just five interceptions. Root for: Ohio State – A Buckeye victory pushes the Spartans down the rankings and, for the moment, keeps the New Year’s Six bowls from getting too crowded with Big Ten teams.





Iowa State (6-4, 4-3) at No. 13 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1)

10 a.m. FOX | Favorite: Oklahoma (-4)

Last week: Iowa State’s comeback fell short in a 41-38 loss at Texas Tech. Baylor handed Oklahoma its first November loss since 2014 with a 27-14 upset of the Sooners.

Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV – The Cyclone pass rush is anchored by one of the nation’s top sack specialists. McDonald has 10 sacks to his name on the season. Root for: Iowa State – A loss to unranked Iowa State drops the Sooners in the rankings and gives BYU the opportunity to climb.

Baylor cornerback Mark Milton (37) knocks a pass away from Oklahoma wide receiver Mario Williams (4)during a NCAA college football in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)





No. 10 Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0) at Clemson (7-3, 5-2)

10 a.m. ESPN | Favorite: Clemson (-4)

Last week: Wake Forest is on the cusp of an ACC Championship game appearance after pulling out a 45-42 win over NC State. Clemson rolled past hapless UConn 44-7.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman – Despite playing an unranked Clemson team, Hartman could bolster his case for the Heisman Trophy with an impressive showing on the road beneath Howard’s Rock. The sophomore quarterback is tied for fifth in the FBS with 30 passing touchdowns to eight picks. Root for: Clemson – A second Wake Forest loss loosens things up above BYU, giving the Cougars the chance to rise.





Illinois (4-6, 3-4) at No. 17 Iowa (8-2, 5-2)

12 p.m. FS1 | Favorite: Iowa (-12)

Last week: Both teams beat Minnesota in their last outings. Iowa did so a week ago while Illinois refreshed with a bye.

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell – the Hawkeyes’ leading tackler is also one of the best in the land when it comes to taking guys to the turf. Campbell’s recorded nearly 100 tackles through 10 games. Root for: Illinois – this one’s a long shot, but Illinois has proven to be capable of showing up for the shocking upset with wins over Penn State and Minnesota. An Iowa loss would keep the Hawkeyes off BYU’s tail in the top-25. Unfortunately for the Illini, Head Coach Bret Bielema will miss the game with COVID-19.





SMU (8-2, 4-2) at No. 5 Cincinnati (10-0, 6-0)

1:30 p.m. ESPN | Favorite: Cincinnati (-11.5)

Last week: SMU cruised to a 55-28 win over UCF. Cincinnati remained undefeated after putting away South Florida 45-28.

Cincinnati corner back Coby Bryant – With 11 pass break-ups on the season, Bryant will be critical in keeping the ball out of the hands of SMU’s receivers. Root for: Cincinnati – If the Bearcats not only win, but do so with dominance, they have a shot at moving into the top-four with an Oregon loss. This keeps SMU clear of the rankings and prevents clutter in the New Year’s Six.

South Florida quarterback Timmy McClain, left, gets sacked by Cincinnati linebacker Wilson Huber during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)





Nebraska (3-7, 1-6) at No. 15 Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2)

1:30 p.m. ABC | Favorite: Wisconsin (-9.5)

Last week: The Huskers recovered from four straight losses with a bye while the Badgers won their sixth straight with a 35-7 bludgeoning of Northwestern.

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen – The freshman back is averaging 143 yards per game and over eight per carry in the Badgers’ past five games. Root for: Nebraska – If the Huskers can not only play it close, but pull out a win, then the Badgers drop from the rankings and give BYU some breathing room. Unfortunately for the Huskers, this one’s at Camp Randall and Wisconsin is on a roll.





Virginia (6-4, 4-2) at No. 18 Pitt (8-2, 5-1)

1:30 p.m. ESPN2 | Favorite: Pitt (-14)

Last week: Virginia was dealt its second straight loss in a 28-3 blowout to Notre Dame. Pitt held-off North Carolina in a 30-23 overtime win.

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett – The senior quarterback is in the thick of the Heisman conversation with over 3,500 passing yards and 32 touchdowns to just four giveaways. Root for: Virginia – The winner here has the inside track to the ACC Championship game. A Virginia win strengthens BYU’s schedule and keeps the Panthers out of BYU’s way in the rankings.





Syracuse (5-5, 2-4) at No. 20 NC State (7-3, 4-2)

2 p.m. ACC Network | Favorite: NC State (-11)

Last week: The Orange were squeezed by Louisville in a 41-3 defeat. NC State lost by three in a shootout with Wake Forest.

NC State quarterback Devin Leary – The Wolfpack quarterback has been overshadowed by ACC counterparts Pickett and Hartman yet has posted 2,900 yards through the air and 29 touchdowns with five interceptions. The Syracuse defensive backfield is one of the worst in the country at forcing quarterback miscues with only three interceptions. Root for: Syracuse – A win for the Orange is a big stretch, but it would knock the Wolfpack from the rankings and give BYU more breathing room.

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson looks for a receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)





No. 11 Baylor (8-2, 5-2) at Kansas State (7-3, 4-3)

3:30 p.m. FS1 | Favorite: Baylor (-1)

Last week: Baylor flipped the script after an upset loss to TCU with a 27-14 upset of Oklahoma. Kansas State won its fourth-straight with a 34-17 handling of West Virginia.

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson – During the Wildcats’ four-game win streak, Thompson has completed 74% of his passes, and is ranked No. 6 in the FBS for completion percentage this season. Root for: Baylor – With the committee respecting BYU’s strength of schedule, that strength only grows as the Bears continue to win.





No. 3 Oregon (9-1, 6-1) at No. 23 Utah (7-3, 6-1)

5:30 p.m. ABC | Favorite: Utah (-3)