David Archuleta performs at the BYU Belong Concert on Friday, Sept. 17. (Melissa Collado)

The BYU Dean of Students Office hosted the “BYU Belong Concert” featuring performances from the BYU Cougarettes, Noteworthy, Vocal Point and David Archuleta at Helaman Fields. BYU Belong aims to help all students realize they belong at the university, inviting them to join in the community of caring here.

Photo by Melissa Collado

Photo by Melissa Collado

Female a cappella group BYU Noteworthy performs at the BYU Belong Concert. (Melissa Collado)

BYU graduate and former “Cosmo The Cougar” Charlie Bird performs with the Cougarettes. (Melissa Collado)

Photo by Melissa Collado

Photo by Melissa Collado

Male a cappella group BYU Vocal Point performs at the BYU Belong Concert. (Melissa Collado)

Photo by Melissa Collado

Photo by Melissa Collado

Photo by Melissa Collado

Photo by Melissa Collado

Photo by Melissa Collado

The event also featured video vignette stories of unity and belonging from students, faculty and staff.

Honor Code Office Administrator Ben Schilaty presents the BYU community members who shared their stories in the concert. (Melissa Collado)

Photo by Melissa Collado

Photo by Melissa Collado

Photo by Melissa Collado

Photo by Melissa Collado

Photo by Melissa Collado