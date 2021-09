By Ashley Chase

Photo/Video Credit: Gov. Cox, Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs

Governor Spencer Cox revealed at the State Capitol a new Utah license plate in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

The design is inspired by King and his work for the Civil Rights Movement. The plate shows an outline of Utah with five hands of different colors circled around it. The phrase “MANY STORIES, ONE UTAH” is printed underneath.

BYU student Eleanor Smith submitted the winning design. Plates are available for $21 through the Utah DMV.