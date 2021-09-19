BYU's Jamie Shepherd and USU's Bizzy Arevalo battle for the ball. BYU lost to Utah State in a hard-fought battle Saturday night. (Dallin Wilks)

By Kate Parrish
SportsSoccerWomen's Soccer

BYU women’s soccer loses to Utah State to snap 4-game unbeaten streak

The No. 18 nationally-ranked BYU women’s soccer team faced the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, Sept. 18, losing 2-1 in overtime.

Getting to play a rival is pretty crazy according to Cameron Tucker, a senior for BYU. “It’s always a good, fun rival and it’s fun to see your friends, so it’s always really competitive.”

BYU went into tonight’s game with a two-game win streak and four-game unbeaten streak and the Aggies came in fighting hard after a loss to Utah. There were two fouls from the Aggies within the first few minutes as they tried to take possession of the game. 

Despite Utah State’s attempt to control the game, BYU bombarded the Aggies’ goal at the beginning of the first half. The Cougars struggled to put one in, however.

BYU took 11 shots against the Aggies in the first half, with three coming from Mikayla Colohan. Utah State took just three shots. 

Nevertheless, the Aggies were the first to get on the board. Ashley Cardozo scored the first point of the match in the 24th minute. The Cougars trailed the Aggies 1-0 at the half.

The play was tense as the second half began with both teams playing aggressively. Things escalated as BYU set up for a free kick. BYU’s Laveni Vaka and Utah State’s Sammie Murdock had an altercation which resulted in two yellow cards, one for each player.

In the 57th minute, Cameron Tucker passed the ball back to Colohan at the top of the box. From there, Colohan shot it past the keeper and put the Cougars on the board to tie the game. 

The Cougars and the Aggies continued to battle throughout the second half. BYU continued to pressure the goal but the Aggie goalkeeper, Diera Walton, stood firm. She finished with an eye-popping 11 saves on the night.

“We created a lot of opportunities but didn’t score,” BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said.

Regulation ended 1-1 and both teams came out fired up for the 10 minute overtime period. Brecken Mozingo had a shot to put the Cougars ahead in the 95 minute but it was too far left.

Tenzi Knowles sealed the win for Utah State in the 99th minute. Her goal put the Aggies up at 2-1 against the Cougars. 

“Congratulations to Utah State, they came out and took one away from us for sure,” Rockwood said. “They had a couple of opportunities and they made the most of them.”

The Cougars entered Saturday’s game undefeated at South Field this season. They had previously scored seven goals in each of their last three home games. 

“We’ve gotta figure out a way to put the ball in the back of the net when we have chances and so we’ll keep working on that,” Rockwood said.

BYU will face Gonzaga next in Spokane, Washington on Oct. 2.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Top Sports Stories

BYU football upsets Arizona State 27-17 against all odds

Football
In an early candidate for college football's game of the year, No. 23 BYU kept its hype train running with a chaotic 27-17 upset victory over No. 19 Arizona State Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

BYU sports mailbag: What does the Big 12 move mean for BYU? Keys to win against ASU

Baseball
This is the first in a new series of BYU sports mailbags by The Daily Universe sports staff. The first one this week deals with BYU's future in the Big 12 and keys to winning the upcoming ranked football matchup with Arizona State.

Big 12 Q&A with the University of Texas Daily Texan

Football
This Q&A is part of a series of stories in collaboration with student papers around the Big 12 to help BYU fans get acquainted with their new conference. This is my conversation with Nick Hargroue, a sports reporter with The Daily Texan at the University of Texas at Austin.

NIL 101: Now that BYU athletes can profit off of their name, image and likeness, how do they do it?

Sports
The world of college sports was forever changed on July 1, 2021, when the NCAA voted to allow athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness. These newfound rights are commonly referred to as NIL, and bring a variety of questions and possibilities to the lives of college athletes.
- Advertisement -
Print Friendly, PDF & Email