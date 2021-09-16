Good News Thursday: Cat caught after falling at Miami football game, oldest US veteran celebrates 112th birthday

Oldest lobster fisher in Maine has no plans to retire

101-year-old Virginia Oliver lobster fishes regularly with her 78-year-old son, Max. (AP News)

Since the age of 8, Virginia Oliver has been an avid lobster fisher. Now, 93 years later, she still faithfully fishes at 101 years old and with her 78-year-old son, Max. She uses her late husband’s boat, named the “Virginia.” Oliver is concerned about Maine’s lobster population which is subject to heavy fishing.

“I like doing it, I like being along the water. And so I’m going to keep on doing it just as long as I can,” Oliver told AP News.

Lobsters used to be the working class staple at 28 cents a pound, but are now a delicacy and cost 15 times that.

Cat caught after falling at Miami football game

Fans saved a cat from falling off the stadium bleachers during the Miami vs. Appalachian State game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 11. (AP News)

Fans used an American flag as a makeshift net to catch a cat falling off of the Hard Rock Stadium bleachers. The cat got caught by its paws off the upper deck of the stadium, eventually falling to the lower deck. The Hard Rock Stadium fans were trying to grab it from above but once they realized they couldn’t reach it, they scared it downwards safety.

“It hung there for a little while with its two front paws, then one paw, then I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s coming soon,'” Craig Cromer, facilities manager at the University of Miami and season-ticket holder told AP News.

The cat bounced off the flag and was secured by the nearby student section before Hard Rock Stadium security workers took it to safety.

Oldest US veteran celebrates 112th birthday

Lawrence Brooks, the oldest living World War II veteran, was honored and celebrated by the National World War II Museum. (USA Today)

The National World War II Museum hosted a drive-by birthday party for Lawrence Brooks, the oldest living World War II veteran who turned 112 on Sept. 12. The party included a Jeep parade, live performances from New Orleans musicians and greetings from Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“Mr. Brooks, the entire state of Louisiana thanks you for your service and we all wish you a joyous birthday,” Edwards tweeted.

Brooks was drafted in 1940 and was a private in the Army’s mostly Black 91st Engineer Battalion, a unit that was stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines.