Young Ambassadors join World of Dance this weekend

This weekend BYU’s dance department will kick off the new school year in the de Jong Concert Hall with one of the year’s most anticipated shows.

World of dance celebrates cultures from all over the world every year. This year they will preform September 16-18. (World of Dance)

World of Dance is a long-standing tradition in the BYU community. This year the dance department is celebrating cultures from around the world with performances by the Ballroom Dance Company, Living Legends, Contemporary Dance Theatre, International Folk Dance Ensemble, Theatre Ballet and Young Ambassadors.

“The variety we have you just can’t find anywhere else,” said Benjamin Sanders, director of production and design. “That’s what makes the World of Dance so great.”

According to Sanders, the quality and professionalism of the dancers at BYU improves every year. This year the dancers prepared the show in only a month, proving their dedication to the art form.

This year, BYU’s Young Ambassadors are joining the celebration for the first time. According to Young Ambassador Emma Austin Joyner and director Nathan Balser, the Young Ambassadors’ bring a wide variety of skills to the show.

“Because dance is just one part of my passion for performing, I love the acting and the singing part of it as well,” Austin Joyner said. “(Young Ambassadors is) the only group at BYU that combines all three.”

Balser said the Young Ambassadors are excited to take part in the show and take inspiration from the other dancers.

“Even though all the groups are very different from each other and they all all have their moment in the sun, it really is an ensemble show (with) everyone working for the same agenda,” Balser said. “I love this show.”

Sanders said this event is only the start of many dance performances to come. Each of the groups performing this weekend will have their own concerts throughout the year.

Students can buy their tickets to World of Dance and other performances online through BYU Tickets, in person at the BYU Harris Fine Arts Center or Marriott Center Ticket Office, or by calling (801) 422-2981.