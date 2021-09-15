Free, discounted food and activities in Utah County

Locals enjoy art during the Provo Art Stroll. The Art Stroll is one of many free and discounted activities available to students in Utah County. (Photo courtesy of @downtownprovo on Instagram)

Provo and Orem boast plenty of free and discounted options for students looking for a deal on local dining and activities.

BYU junior Claire Bates enjoys attending the Provo Art Stroll that takes place the first Friday of every month.

“It’s a fun activity to see amazing local art and artists and the vibe on Center Street is always fun!” Bates said. “I love every opportunity to do something fun for free in Provo.”

These are some more activities and restaurants where students can find great deals:

Free

Provo

All Orem and Provo residents are eligible for a library card at the Provo City Library at Academy Square (550 N University Ave). Benefits include access to music on Freegal, films on Kanopy and audiobooks, eBooks and videos on OverDrive.

Explore downtown with the Provo Art Stroll the first Friday of every month from 6-9 p.m. Start on Center Street and grab a map from participating locations to find local food, entertainment and art.

Enjoy karaoke at Peace on Earth Coffee every Wednesday and Saturday night (35 N 300 W #200).

Participate in open mic night every Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Platinum Music and Sports Collectibles (273 W Center Street).

Enjoy screenings of international movies every week through the BYU International Cinema. Showings will be in 250 KMBL or on the south KMBL lawn.

Orem

Students wait at a UTA station in Provo. Students can use their student ID to ride the Frontrunner and public UTA buses for free. (BYU Photo/Rebekah Baker)

Utah County

Make use of your student ID by riding the Frontrunner and public UTA buses for free. Use the irideUTA app for up-to-date information, maps and routes.

Enjoy art exhibits at the Springville Museum of Art (126 E. 400 South). Visitors can also check out an outdoor sculpture garden.

Discounted