Free, discounted food and activities in Utah County

Provo and Orem boast plenty of free and discounted options for students looking for a deal on local dining and activities.
BYU junior Claire Bates enjoys attending the Provo Art Stroll that takes place the first Friday of every month.
“It’s a fun activity to see amazing local art and artists and the vibe on Center Street is always fun!” Bates said. “I love every opportunity to do something fun for free in Provo.”
These are some more activities and restaurants where students can find great deals:
Free
Provo
- All Orem and Provo residents are eligible for a library card at the Provo City Library at Academy Square (550 N University Ave). Benefits include access to music on Freegal, films on Kanopy and audiobooks, eBooks and videos on OverDrive.
- Explore downtown with the Provo Art Stroll the first Friday of every month from 6-9 p.m. Start on Center Street and grab a map from participating locations to find local food, entertainment and art.
- Enjoy karaoke at Peace on Earth Coffee every Wednesday and Saturday night (35 N 300 W #200).
- Participate in open mic night every Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Platinum Music and Sports Collectibles (273 W Center Street).
- Enjoy screenings of international movies every week through the BYU International Cinema. Showings will be in 250 KMBL or on the south KMBL lawn.
Orem
- Try a boxing or kickboxing class for free before you commit. Sign up to try 9Round’s 30-minute kickboxing class at 97 S. State Street or Legends Boxing’s one-hour class at 894 N. State Street.
- Try a yoga class at YogaSix (542 E. University Pkwy.) before you commit. Free yoga classes are also offered by BYU Women’s Services and Resources every week. This class starts at 9 a.m. in WSC 3228.
- Enjoy open mic night at Roll Up Crepes (1605 S. State St.) from 8 p.m. to midnight on Tuesdays.
Utah County
- Make use of your student ID by riding the Frontrunner and public UTA buses for free. Use the irideUTA app for up-to-date information, maps and routes.
- Enjoy art exhibits at the Springville Museum of Art (126 E. 400 South). Visitors can also check out an outdoor sculpture garden.
Discounted
- Enjoy pizza with a 50% discount at Brick Oven (111 E. 800 North, Provo) with a college loyalty card. Visit the restaurant with your student ID to apply.
- Download the Hooked Deals app to find limited-time discounts at local restaurants. You can also download the 2for1 app to find food and activity discounts in Utah County.
- Get 20% off the membership fee at the Provo Recreation Center (320 W. 500 North) using your student ID. Amenities include indoor and outdoor aquatic centers, a fitness center with more than 100 cardio machines and weights, a spin studio and more than 180 weekly exercise classes.
- On Tuesdays, enjoy a $5 movie and $5 snack deals at Cinemark locations in Provo (1200 Town Center Blvd. Suite 2050) and Orem (1010 S. 800 East).
- Chow down on a $5 student combo at Dirty Bird Chxx (495 E 600 N, Provo). Bring your student ID and choose from a classic or spicy chicken sandwich combo.