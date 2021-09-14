Study abroad fair returning to BYU

BYU music history professor Luke Howard (far left) and history professor Matthew Mason (second from left) both wear crowns and discuss the London Centre study abroad opportunities with student Marcy Candland during a previous Study Abroad Fair in 2017. Following a hiatus because of COVID-19, the fair returns Sept. 16, 2021. (Ty Mullen)

The David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies will host its annual Study Abroad Fair Thursday, Sept. 16, on the Marigold Quad south of the MARB.



The fair comes after more than a year-long pause on all international programs because of COVID-19. Students in attendance can expect to interact with program directors and representatives, who will share information regarding program options, financial aid and new requirements for travel.



The fair is the best place for students to preview and take advantage of the global opportunities available to them, said Lynn Elliott, an international programs director for the Kennedy Center.



“We want to make sure students have the opportunity to learn about the world, and to gain international experience. The fair is the best place to see, in one setting, all that BYU has to offer internationally,” Elliott said.



Though programs will continue to be adjusted to keep students safe and respect local guidelines, studying abroad is just as valuable to students’ educations as ever, according to International Program Coordinator Aaron Rose.



“In times of crisis our reaction is to close in, but it’s also important to remember to stay open to new opportunities for learning. It’s a good time to study abroad — students will be reminded that there are still opportunities to grow, if they take the correct precautions,” Rose said.



BYU public relations professor Brian Smith will be directing a program during the Spring 2022 term. He will be taking students across Italy and Austria where they will learn about social media and social issues with global impact. He encourages everyone to come to the fair to learn about this program and others, including those who have already served international missions.



“Studying abroad is life changing — even if you’ve served a mission,” Smith said. “It’s a whole different experience where you’re applying principles in your classes that will help you learn and continue to develop your skills that are transferable to a career.”



In addition to the informational booths, the fair will feature prizes, Kona shave ice and even a chance to enter a giveaway for free airfare for the program of the winner’s choice. The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.